The new Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 goes on sale in the UK as Alfa Romeo completes the Tonale range.

Last summer, Alfa Romeo put their new Tonale SUV on sale in the UK, but it only came with a petrol MHEV powertrain option.

Now, the range-topping Tonale – the Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 – arrives on sale in the UK in a choice of two trim levels and prices from £44,595.

The hybrid powertrain uses a 180bhp 1.3-litre petrol engine to drive the front wheels and an electric motor at the back with maximum peak power of 120bhp, with a 15.5kWh battery promising EV range of 49 miles and a total range of 372 miles.

There’s a choice of driving modes – Dynamic, Natural and Advanced Efficiency which do what they say on the tin – as well as E-Save to charge/save the battery power when the petrol engine is running.

Alfa’s new infotainment comes as standard with 22.5″ of total screenage and functions including E-Control, Dynamic Range Mapping, Charging Station Finder and My eCharge.

The Tonale PHEV comes in luxury Ti trim and sport Veloce, with Ti trim getting 18″ alloys, gloss black body kit, privacy glass and black mirror caps, with the interior treated to black cloth upholstery, and 60/40 split back seats.

Veloce adds 19″ alloys, Red Brembo calipers, Flappy paddles, Alcantar upholstery and Alfa’s Dual Stage Valve suspension.

For a limited period, there’s also a Tonal PHEV SPECIALE version with 20″ alloys, gloss black body kit and extra contents and connectivity.

On sale now, the new Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 costs from £44,595.