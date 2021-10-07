Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV now arriving in 2022 – FOUR more new Alfas by 2026

The Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV will finally arrive in 2022, to be followed by a new Alfa model each year until 2026. New plans for Lancia too.

It’s more than two years since the Alfa Romeo Tonal SUV was revealed as a concept with plans to sit it below the Stelvio as a more affordable Alfa SUV, and due to go in to production in 2020.

But with Covid hitting the world in 2020, plans to get the Tonale in to production were put back, and it will now be revealed in production guise in March 2022, with sales due to start in June.

The Tonale isn’t expected to change much from the concept, and powertrains are expected to still include ICE options – perhaps with electric help – as well as a plug-in hybrid powertrain borrowed from the Jeep Renegade but with a focus on delivering performance, not just lower headline emissions and short EV range.

The arrival of the Tonale next year should be the first proper step on the way to Alfa’s long-standing target of hitting 400k annual sales, and following on from the Tonale will be a new Alfa model each year until 2026.

As part of the Stellantis ‘Premium’ brand bunch – along with DS and Lancia – Alfa isn’t the only brand with big plans, with Lancia expected to move from just delivering the Ypsilon – which we no longer get in the UK – but heading back to a proper range of models (EVFs) and pushing in to high uptake EV markets in Europe, producing only EVs from 2026, in line with plans for Alfa and DS.