ALL Volvo cars will be electric only by 2030, and ALL sales will be online

Volvo announces that they will only make electric cars by 2030, and that all electric car sales will be online only too.

The UK has pledged to ban the sale of all ICE cars by 2030, and now Volvo is following suit by pledging to phase out sales of all ICE and hybrid cars by 2030.

It’s just two years since Volvo pledged to phase out ICE cars in the next 20 years – declaring that customers would set the exact pace with demand – but with the electric XC40 Recharge already on sale, and a new 40 Series EV due to be revealed today, Volvo obviously feel the end of ICE and Hybrid car sales can be brought forward.

Not only is Volvo committing to electric cars, it’s also moving its entire electric car sale online, despite which, say Volvo, it will keep its entire 2,400-strong dealer network intact.

Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo boss, said:

To remain successful, we need profitable growth. So instead of investing in a shrinking business, we choose to invest in the future – electric and online. We are fully focused on becoming a leader in the fast-growing premium electric segment.

We’re not entirely sure how Volvo can make their dealerships work without new car sales – leaving them as a used car retailer and service centre – but they seem convince the online model is the entire future for new cars, with the promise that cars will be delivered more quickly thanks to a simplified ‘pre-configured’ range and with fixed prices.