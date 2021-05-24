Alpine A110 S ‘Art Car’ – an Alpine A110 S with a £50k paint job

Alpine teams up with Argentinian artist Felipe Pantone to produce a quartet of A110 S Art Cars, each costing £107,000.

Car Makers love a ‘Special Edition’ model to garner interest and move metal, but not many manage to deliver a special edition which is nearly double the price of the model it’s based on. But French sports car maker Alpine has managed just that.

Alpine has teamed up with Argentinian artist Felipe Pantone to produce four A110 S Art Cars – of which three will be available to buy.

But if you do feel that the hole in your life can only be filled by an Alpine A110 S hand-painted by Felipe Pantone, then you’re going to have to dig deep.

A regular Alpine A110 S will cost you around £50k, but if you want one hand-painted by Pantone it’ll cost you a whopping £107,000.

For your extra £50k you get Pantone garnishing your A110 S with a red, white and blue graphic which flows through the car’s contours and is said to give the impression of speed even when the car is standing still.

As they’re hand painted, each of the cars’ paint jobs will be slightly different, with each car taking several weeks to complete.

Felipe Pantone said:

My idea regarding the work on the A110 is to evoke a sense of “ultradynamism”. Visual speed is something that I have been investigating for years now and I feel it really comes together on this car, emphasising its brilliant design with a fast, technological look.

Form an orderly queue.