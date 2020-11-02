An ELECTRIC Aston Martin is on the way (again) but not for another five years

Aston Martin will deliver an electric car, although not for five years, using Mercedes EV tech, and add electrification across its range.
Aston Martin, and Lagonda, have been promising to deliver an electric car for a long time now, but nothing yet.
We were supposed to get new electric Lagondas rolling out of Wales next year, and the Rapide-E before that but these, and others have all gone in to the bin.
But now, with former AMG boss Tobias Moers in the seat at AML, and Mercedes upping its stake in Aston Martin to 20 per cent in exchange to a fulsome supply of technology, things are finally moving down the electric highway at Gaydon. But it’ll be at least 2025 before we get a BEV Aston, and it could be an Aston take on the Mercedes EQS.
That’s according to Moers, say Automotive News, and it’s probably a more realistic and believable plan than what’s gone before, but there will be more electrification at AM before then.
Moers is promising new Aston models using Mercedes electric tech which will begin to arrive in 2022, with a ‘Product Firework’ in 2023.
That probably means a replacement for the DB11 with electrification, the possibility that the Valhalla will end up with a hybrid Mercedes lump instead of Aston’s own hybrid V6, a new electrified mid-engined Vanquish and a plug-in hybrid DBX by 2023.
As for Lagonda’s revival, it’ll be a while.
Comments
mark geller says
Everything, EVERYTHING, contingent now on DBX sales. Not the best position to be in, The reviews good. Let’s see the demand. Otherwise, no one/nothing is going to pay all that debt service taken on. Wish them well. Love, love, love this brand, but direction has been all over the place until hopefully now. Lagonda should be completely dropped for the near future. Not even talked about. DB11 and DBX is where it’s at. Make DB11 beautiful like the Vanquish was and DBS is and give it current MB tech, not the old crap they put in. Then, make DB11 and DBX plug-in, at the least first, with maybe 35 miles each on plug alone. Vantage…. too expensive, needs to be 40K less (and who cares at those current sales figures?) and they will need a “DBX light” (aka an Aston ‘Macan’) to be competitive and stay alive. Drop vantage if you have to to do this. That should be the first only-electric to justify a 90-100 base, no more. Want to do mid-engines and all the other crap? It should be after those things and they really prove to the finance world they can exist without constant bail-outs. Then they will be able to refinance down those 10 percent+ rates which are based on everyone assuming they will just go BK again, because they have lived (and hopefully will not continue to live) on dreams and not in reality.