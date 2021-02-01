Another ‘Only Fools and Horses’ Reliant 3-wheeler up for grabs – the last one went for £42k

A 1972 Reliant Regal Supervan III, one of half a dozen used in Only Fools and Horses, goes under the hammer at Silverstone Auctions in March.

It’s 40 years since Only Fools and Horses hit our screens with its Hooky Street theme tune and the adventures of Del Boy, Rodney, Grandad et al, and although not an instant hit the BBC persevered, and so popular has it become that now, 30 years since the main series ended, not a day goes by without an episode or three airing.

But alongside the memorable cast, a tatty, yellow Reliant Regal Supervan was front and centre in just about every episode, becoming every bit as famous as the cast in the process.

It’s thought around half a dozen Reliant three-wheelers were used in the course of filming all the series, and the last time one went up for sale it fetched a remarkable £42k. And now there’s an opportunity to grab another as Silverstone Auctions puts one under the hammer on 27 March.

This 1972 Reliant Regal Supervan III has had a bit of recent recommissioning including tyres and brakes and comes complete with fluffy dice, ‘Tax in the Post’ and an inflatable doll in the back. It’s owned by Beeb man John Mansfield, who also owned the £42k car sold in 2017.

It comes with a bit of provenance in the form of a bit of BBC headed notepaper and BBC key tag signifying its authenticity.

The Only Fools three-wheel Reliant goes under the hammer at Silverstone Auction’s The Race Retro Live Online Auction on 27 March.