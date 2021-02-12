Apparently, the Tesla Model S is the world’s MOST desirable luxury car

According to a new survey, the electric Tesla Model S is the world’s most desirable luxury car, beating Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

What is a luxury car? Is it the cream on the top of mainstream cars – like Bentley and Rolls-Royce – or does it float down to cars like the Mercedes S Class and BMW 7 Series?

Whatever your definition of ‘Luxury’ car – as opposed to mere ‘Premium’ cars – is, it seems unlikely it stretches as far as that used by Money.co.uk to rank the world’s most desirable Luxury Cars.

They have managed to include in their list stuff like the Audi A8 and Lexus LS – which we’d call ‘Premium’ – and stuff like the Aston Martin DB11 and Vantage which doesn’t seem at all right.

But also on the list is the Tesla Model S, and not only is it on the list, it’s declared the world’s most desirable luxury car.

Now we are happy to praise the Tesla’s technology to the rafters, managing to elicit more power and range out of a basic recipe of batteries and motors than anyone else has managed. But ‘Luxury’? We’d struggle to call it ‘Premium’.

But we think they’ve not only got definitions of Luxury cars completely wrong, they’ve also mixed up desirability with interest.

The basis for deciding the most desirable luxury cars in the world is not a vast survey asking people what they think, but simply using search data to decide that the most searched-for cars are the most desirable. On that basis the Tesla Model S is the most desirable.

Except it’s not

World’s Most Desirable Luxury Cars Top 15

Tesla Model S Audi A8 BMW X7 Porsche Panamera Range Rover SVR Rolls-Royce Phantom Range Rover Vogue Rolls-Royce Cullinan Jaguar XJ Bentley Continental GT Lincoln Navigator Bentley Bentayga Aston Martin Vantage Lexus LS Aston Martin DB11