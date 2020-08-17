Aston Martin 007 Edition DBS Superleggera and Vantage ‘CELEBRATE’ No Time to Die

Aston Martin is building 007 Limited Edition versions of the DBS Superleggera and Vantage to celebrate the new Bond film No Time to Die.

You can’t blame Aston Martin for cashing-in on its close association with James Bond, especially in ‘troubled’ times, so although a couple of ‘Bond Special’ Astons to ride on the back of the upcoming release of the latest Bond outing – No Time to Die – is a bit of a cliche, the cars in question are still appealing.

The most affordable of the two 007 Editions is the Vantage 007 Edition, apparently inspired by the Aston Martin V8 from The Living Daylights, complete with a Grey paint job and bespoke mesh grill to pay homage to the V8, and yellow diffuser to mimic the stripes on the V8’s rockets. There’s even a ski rack and skis, again harking back to Timothy Dalton’s outing.

Inside is dark and moody with black leather and dark chrome and 007 branding, cello ‘F’ holes in the seats and laser-etched gadget plaque. Aston are making 100 units, each costing £161k.

A bit further up the food chain is the 007 Edition DBS Superleggera which features the same spec as the DBS in No Time to Die.

That means Ceramic Grey paint job, roof, mirrors, splitter, diffuser and rear Aeroblade all in black carbon fibre, Gloss Black 21″ Y-Spoke alloys, 007 badges and a similarly moody interior to the Vantage but with splashes of red.

Aston are making just 25 007 Edition DBS Superleggeras, each at £279,025.

If it’s all a bit too rich for your blood, you’ll at least be able to see an impressive quartet of Astons in No Time to Die when it comes out in November, with the DB5, Aston Martin V8, DBS Superleggera and Aston Martin Valhalla all putting in an appearance.