Aston Martin bailout puts the KIBOSH on electric car plans and Lagonda revival – for now

It looks like the £500 million bailout at Aston Martin has put plans for electrification and the revival of Lagonda on the back burner for now.

As we reported yesterday, Aston Martin has secured a £500 million bailout from a consortium led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll. Which is good news.

It will mean Aston can pay the bills and push forward with the Aston Martin DBX which, it hopes, will be the company’s salvation. But there is a price to pay for the arrival of a White Knight, and that price appears to be the end of Aston Martins plans to deliver electric cars and revive the Lagonda brand. At least for now.

When Aston Martin decided to build the DBX in Wales, it managed to grab some £19 million from the Welsh Government in aid on the back of the promise not just of jobs with DBX production, and the pledge to make St Athan their centre for electrification.

That was supposed to happen soon with the arrival of a limited run of just 155 of the electric Rapide E, but despite that plan being well down the road it looks like AML are scrapping it. But then the production version is just a shadow of the promises initially made for it by Andy Palmer.

More significantly, it also appears that plans to revive the Lagonda marque with a production take on the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept, an electric SUV expected to turn in to a production model in 2021, followed by an electric saloon, have been scrapped until at least 2025.

Instead, AML are turning to hybrid technology to make their cars cleaner, but whether that’s plug-in hybrid technology or not is unclear.

A pragmatic move, or short-term cost-cutting and a sign the new investment is there to make the DBX work properly, put AML back in the black, and then bailout?