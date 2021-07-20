Aston Martin DB11 and Vantage replacements will be ELECTRIC, says AML boss

The replacements for Aston Martin’s traditional sports cars – Vantage, DB11 and DBS – will go fully electric from 2025, says AML boss.

Aston Martin has flip-flopped for ages on electric cars, with promises the Rapide-E would arrive as a four-door electric Aston, and that Lagonda would be resurrected as a luxury electric brand.

But now with former AMG boss Tobias Moers holding the reins, all those plans went out of the window, although, according to Moers last year, it would probably not be until 2025 that we’d see the first electric ASton, and then it would probably be an AML take on the Mercedes EQS.

Now Moers has been talking to Automotive News Europe again, and this time he’s offering up information on Aston’s traditional sports car range – the Vantage, DB11 and DBS – and says the replacements for these cars will be full-electric models, completely bypassing any hybrid versions.

Moers also seemed to confirm the arrival of an electric SUV in 2026, which we assume is the Aston Martin take on the Mercedes EQS mentioned last year.

Clearly, all this EV progress is completely dependent on the EV technology of Mercedes, although Moers is at pains to point out that it will be tailored to AML’s specific requirements and not dilute the Aston brand. He said:

How you experience the brand, the customer journey. These are the things that are going to make the difference. It will be about the experience, the driving dynamics, how we are going to serve our customers.