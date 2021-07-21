Aston Martin DB11, DBS, Vantage and DBX UPDATED on fancy new Aston configurator

The Aston Martin DBS, Vantage and DBX are updated for 2021 and showcased on Aston Martin’s new video game-based configurator.

Aston Martin is on a new path, with new investment, a new boss and plans to turn its sports car range electric by 2025, all part of CEO Tobias Moers’ Project Horizon vision for the future.

But sales need to be made as changes filter through, and with new money to hand Aston has upgraded their new car configurator to make it much more of an experience for buyers (and dreamers).

The new configurator platform has been developed with digitalization experts MHP and is based on Epic’s Unreal software (which also powers Fortnite) and offers an immersive 3D and HD experience, rendering customer choices with a choice of backgrounds and the ability to zoom in on the detail.

Aston says their F1 appearances on TV screens has led to very high levels of traffic on their site – spiking every time the Vantage F1 safety car appears – and the new configurator is designed to keep visitors on-site with its much-improved experience.

The launch of the new AML configurator brings with it updates for Aston’s current core range, within tweaks and titivations for 2021 for the DB11, Vantage, DBX and DBS.

V8-powered DB11 updates include a boost in power – from 503bhp to 524bhp – a top speed of 192mph and optional ‘Sports Plus’ seats, the AMR badge gone on the V12 DB11 and the DBS loses its Superleggera tag.

The DBS and Vantage also get new 21″ wheel options, and the DBX gets 23″ alloy option, Sports Plus seats and wireless phone charging with a new set of trim packages – Create, Accelerate and Inspire – delivering ready-made combinations of trim options for the unimaginative.

If you have deep pockets and want to spec up your perfect Aston, or don’t and just want to dream, you can check out the new Aston Martin Configurator here.

New Aston Martin Configurator Video