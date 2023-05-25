Aston Martin DB12 ARRIVES to breathe new life in to the DB11

The new Aston Martin DB12 is revealed as the DB11’s replacement, initially offered with just a 671bhp V8 good for 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds.

It’s a couple of months since we got our first look at what we expected would be the new Aston Martin DB12, and AML was busy teasing it just last week but without confirming the badge.

But now Aston’s new DB is revealed and it is the Aston Martin DB12 although, despite the new moniker, it’s really a heavily overhauled take on the DB11 rather than an all-new model.

Aston describes the DB12 as the world’s first ‘Super Tourer’, and in the looks department doesn’t stray far from the DB11, but with a new grille, new front splitter, new headlights, flush door handles, frameless door mirrors, new DLRs new 21″ alloys and more sophisticated surfacing.

But dig under the familiar body of the DB12 and there are major changes.

Starting with the interior – the biggest let-down in the DB11 – Aston has given the DB12 a thorough makeover, not least with the dropping of the DB11’s woeful – both woeful in looks and performance – and replaced it with a new in-house developed infotainment system complete with integrated (not plonked on the dash) 10.25″ high-res screen with wireless Android and Apple connectivity and OTA updates.

Digital instruments are joined by actual physical buttons for oft-used functions (hurrah), Bridge of Weir leather, good sound and the option of a 1700w Bowers and Wilkins Sound system.

Moving on to the oily bits, the structure has been reworked with a new front cross-member and new rear bulkhead, new suspension with adaptive dampers and stiffer anti-roll bars, new stability control and E-Diff.

Power comes from a re-worked version of the AMG-sourced 4.0litre V8 with a much-improved 671bhp, good for 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds and on to 202mph, but with no mention of a V12 model, at least for now.

Aston says first deliveries of the DB12 will start in the autumn, and although we have no prices yet they’re likely to start at around £200k.

Aston Martin DB12 Launch Video