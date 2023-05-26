Aston Martin DB12 Launch Edition sells for £1.3 million at charity gala

The Aston Martin DB12 Launch Edition was the star of a charity auction in Cannes, selling for £1,300,000 and supporting AIDS charity.

It was only yesterday that we got to see the new Aston Martin DB12 as AML took the wraps off the replacement for the DB11. And it’s back in the news already.

The new DB12 Launch Edition was the star of a charity auction at the amfAR Gala Cannes last night, attended by faces including Queen Latifa, Rebel Wilson, Bianca Balti, Heidi Klum and Stella Maxwell, and an auction hosted by Eva Longoria and James Marsden.

The offer was to bag the very first DB12 to be delivered, with a few tweaks including 110th-anniversary badges, headrest embroidery, door sill plaque and the signatures of Aston’s F1 drivers, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, on the engine cover. It sold for £1.3 million – almost seven times the list price – with the proceeds supporting AID charity.

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin said:

Aston Martin is thrilled to have supported the amfAR Gala Cannes. In addition to showcasing the generosity of amfAR attendees, the incredible amount raised through this charity auction highlights the excitement for the new DB12 and the unique ultra-luxury and high-performance aspects of this model that elevate it well beyond the current GT category.

Of course, the titivations to the DB12 Launch Edition are just the icing on what looks like a very promising Aston DB12, with its 671bhp V8, updated looks and, thankfuly, a properly appealing cabin and new infotainment.