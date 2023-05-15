Aston Martin DB12 TEASED as a DB11 replacement – debuts 24 May

Aston Martin teases the debut of its replacement for the DB11 – probably the new Aston Martin DB12 – for 24 May 2023.

There’s a lot to love about the Aston Martin DB11 – not least how it looks – but one of its biggest failings is the clunky infotainment with a screen that looks like a 10-year-old throwback.

But now, with a replacement for the DB11 teased by Aston Martin, and almost certainly going to be dubbed the Aston Martin DB12, it looks like the good bits of the DB11 are being kept intact but the bad stuff – and especially the interior – look set to be addressed finally.

Ahead of a debut on 24 May, Aston is teasing the DB12 with a couple of shadowy exterior and a single interior image, and although the interior shot of the DB12 is really just the centre console, it’s clear AML is replacing the infotainment. Hoorah.

As far as looks go, it seems the DB12 – assuming that’s what it’s called – won’t stray too far from the DB11 with a makeover which appears more facelift than ‘New’, with just the usual facelift tweaks to grille, lights, wheels and a bit more for a decent refresh,

Despite the drive for electrification, the DB12 looks set to come with a V8 and V12 engine option, with both boosted in power and perhaps with some electrical assistance, with the V8 likely to deliver the same output as the 577bhp AMG SL 63 and the V12 heading up towards the DBS 770’s 795bhp.

With the tagline “his is no mere GT. Grand is not enough”, AML says:

Heralding the start of the ultra-luxury British brand’s next generation, core values of high-performance and ultra-luxury are spearheading Aston Martin’s next generation of sports cars, and this first model will be a stunning example of what’s to come.

All will be revealed on 24 May.