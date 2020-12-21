Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation cars – FIVE in a line

As the Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation cars continue to be completed, Aston Martin gather five for a (probably) never to be repeated outing.

It’s more than two years since Aston Martin revealed they were building a run of 25 James Bond DB5 Continuation cars, complete with (mostly) working gadgets to prise over £3 million each out of the bank accounts of the seriously wealthy who’d grown up with Sean Connery and the DB5 and were now able to fulfil their dream of owning a ‘real’ James Bond DB5.

It took until May this year for work on the DB5s to start, and with Covid restrictions limiting production – and 4,500 hours of work going in to each car – it was July before Aston Martin rolled out the first Goldfinger DB5 continuation. But they’ve been busy since then.

Now, with a number of cars completed, Aston Martin has managed to gather together five of the newly-built DB5s ion one place for a bit of a video outing (below), probably the only time you’re ever going to see five perfect DB5s in Silver Birch with proper Bond gadgets in one place.

Now, having created a bit of a spectacle for us to savour, the cars can now go off to their owners to let them enjoy their Christmas gift to themselves. Although, if they actually want to drive their new toy, they’ll need their own track or estate, because the Goldfinger DB5 Continuation cars aren’t road legal.

Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation cars – FIVE on Video