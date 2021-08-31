Aston Martin DB5 in a Corgi Box PROMOTES new James Bond film – and Aston Martin

Aston Martin has put a full-size DB5 in a big Corgi box and planted it outside Battersea Power Station to promote James Bond ‘No Time To Die’.

Aston Martin does seem to be doing things right again, with sales up, strong management and solid plans to actually be properly successful, all of which is a bit of a novelty because, despite the ‘Coolness’ of the brand, AML has never really turned ‘Cool’ into success.

Of course, Aston’s ‘Cool’ tag comes not just from the enduring beauty of their cars, but from their association with the James Bond franchise, going right back to the early Sean Connery days of Bond and very much at the forefront of Daniel Craig’s Bond outings.

But with things looking more positive for Aston than they have for a while, an extra injection of ‘Cool’, from the origin of their ‘Coolness’, isn’t going to go amiss. And, with the much-delayed premiere of the latest Bond outing – No Time To Die – finally happening next month, Aston is up and primed for some love from petrolheads across the globe.

To make sure no one can miss that James Bond means Aston Martin, AML has taken one of the 25 DB5 Goldfinger Continuation cars – the most iconic of the Bond cars – and shoved it in a massively upsized Corgi box and plonked it outside Battersea Power Station.

Aston is also keen you know that Craig’s last outing (just like the last outing) as Bond will see no fewer than four Aston Martins on screen: the DB5, Aston Martin V8, Aston Martin DBS and Aston Martin Valhalla.

AML’s Marek Reichman said:

We are really honoured to be marking the start of the No Time To Die campaign today with this exciting unveil. Aston Martin’s relationship with James Bond spans decades and the DB5 is, without question, the most famous car in the world by virtue of its 50-plus year association. Working with EON Productions and Chris Corbould to build 25 of the DB5 Goldfinger Continuations was a truly unique project for everyone involved at Aston Martin. Now, to work with Corgi – another quintessentially British brand – and to see James Bond’s most cherished car sitting inside a to-scale toy box in central London is quite outstanding.

The James Bond outing in No Time To Die will now premiere on September 28 at the Royal Albert Hall.

James Bond No Time To Die/Aston Martin Trailer