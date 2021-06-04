Aston Martin DB5 Vantage Trio – Coupe, Convertible and Shooting Brake – up for sale

A trio of Aston Martin DB5s – a Coupe, Convertible and Shooting Brake – is up for sale with a price tag of £4 million.

The Aston Martin DB5 is forever imprinted in our brains as the ultimate Aston Martin, driven by James Bond and the coolest car on the planet.

Aston Martin only ever built just of 1,000 DB5s, and if you want one with ‘Bond’ history you’ll be digging deep – a James Bond Aston Martin DB5 sold in 2019 for £5.25 million – and even the James Bond DB5 ‘Continuation’ models – which you can’t use on the road – will cost you £3.3 million.

But if you can live without the Bond connection, then the chance has arisen to buy what is perhaps the ultimate DB5 collection, a trio of DB5s with a Coupe, Convertible and Shooting Brake all for less than a Bond DB5 – a mere £4,000,000.

Not only is this collection of DB5s rare, but it’s made rarer still as all are Vantage models of which fewer than 70 were ever built – and the DB5 Vantage Shooting Brake is the only one ever built, complete with Radford aluminium body.

Each of the three has been restored by a leading Aston Martin specialists and comes with BMHIT certificate, maintenance records, ownership documents and history files.

If you have a hankering for this unique collection you can see it at the London Concours starting on 8 June at the Honourable Artillery Company’s HQ in the City of London.

Offered by Nicholas Mee, founder Nicholas Mee said:

In the 40 or more years I have been dealing in Aston Martin cars, I have never been more excited than to offer this fabulous collection of Iconic DB5 Vantages. Each one of them extremely rare, they are all in a beautifully restored condition and we are delighted to bring to market, this once in a lifetime opportunity for a collector to invest in this unique DB5 Vantage collection.

Aston Martin DB5 Vantage Icons Collection Video