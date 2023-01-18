Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is a 759bhp FAREWELL to Aston’s range-topping DBS

The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is officially revealed as a barnstorming farewell to Aston’s range-topping DBS.

Aston Martin has a bit of a habit of rolling out final iterations of their cars at the end of their life which makes you ask: Why wasn’t this the regular model all along? And so it is with this, the new Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate, a run-out model for the current – and maybe last – Aston Martin DBS.

Aston is calling this DBS Ultimate the most powerful ‘production’ car ever, boasting 759bhp from its V12 thanks to modified air and ignition pathways and a seven per cent increase in boost for the 5.2-litre V12’s twin turbos, enough for 211mph and a 0-62mph of 3.4 seconds.

There’s an eight-speed ZF ‘box with new calibration for quicker shift speeds, a mechanical limited-slip diff at the back and the same carbon ceramic brakes as the regular DBS covering new 21″ alloys.

Aston has also upgraded the steering with a new solid-mounted column, increased front-end stiffness and tweaked the adaptive dampers.

Beyond the mechanical upgrades for the 770 Ultimate, there are cosmetic tweaks including a new front splitter, a horseshoe engine vent, a new rear diffuser and chunks of carbon fibre, with the interior getting Sports Plus Seats, extra carbon fibre, ‘770 Ultimate’ logo and ‘DBS 770’ sill plate.

Aston says the entire 499-car run – 300 Coupes and 199 Volantes – is already sold out, but just in case they’re being a bit economical with the actualité then you’ll need over £300k to play.

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Video