Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate TEASED as the end of the V12 ICE DBS

The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is teased as a final iteration of the V12 ICE Aston Martin DBS. Just 499 are being built.

It’s more than four years since the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera arrived as a DB11-based GT with lower weight (although hardly qualifying for the Superleggera moniker), wider rear track, additional downforce and 715bhp from its 5.2-litre V12, enough for 62mph in 3.4 seconds and on to 211mph.

Whether or not the DBS is worth the big price premium over the DB11 – it cost £225k when it arrived – is debatable, although it’s a glorious-looking thing (well, not the interior) you’ll never tire of.

Now, as the world and his dog are forced to eschew pure ICE powertrains, Aston Martin is rolling out the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate as the final iteration of the DBS – ‘The ultimate finale to a bloodline’, says AML – with a run of 499 cars expected to cost north of £300k each.

We can assume from the DBS’s 770 moniker that it’ll come with 760bhp (770PS) – making it the most powerful production iteration of the 5.2-litre V12 – with AML promising ‘Ferocious Performance” although, at this stage, no concrete numbers.

Aston is also promising that the DBS 770 has been ‘re-engineered’ – although for a run of 499 cars that may be a bit of an exaggeration – to deliver a “sharper dynamic focus coupled with exquisite design”.

Aston says the DBS 770 will be ‘uncaged’ in early 2023, so expect a full debut any time soon.

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Tease Video