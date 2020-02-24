Aston Martin DBX by Q: AML demonstrates how to spend FAR more on your DBX

Aston Martin’s Bond-inspired Q Division has been let loose on the new Aston Martin DBX SUV to show just how extensively the DBX can be customised.

It’s only three months since the cavalry arrived for Aston Martin in the guise of the new Aston Martin DBX SUV, a car AML are praying will sell well enough to rescue the immediate future, although there aren’t any customer DBXs on UK roads quite yet.

But just flogging enough DBXs at £158k to keep AML solvent is one thing, but if AML can up-sell buyers with some tempting customisation – where margins are very healthy – then the task is made much easier. Step forward AML’s Q Division.

Even before the DBX arrives with customers, Aston’s slightly embarrassingly-named Q Division has set to work to show what buyers can do to their DBX, and, we have to say, rather tastefully so, although we’re pretty sure the cost is enormous (AML aren’t saying).

AML say the Q titivation for the DBX is all about the DBX’s ‘Dark Side’, so in comes a dark satin grey paint job and 22″ gloss black alloys, out goes the chrome and in comes black, and there’s a full exterior carbon fibre styling pack too.

Inside is equally black, with Obsidian Black leather and carbon fibre trim, and there’s a slab of herringbone carbon fibre in the boot, all slightly relieved by “a bespoke diamond patterned satin chrome aluminium jewellery pack machined from solid“.

Just in case you though a few lumps of carbon fibre can’t cost an arm and a leg, AML are at pains to point out the carbon body kit is carved out from a solid block of 280 hand-laid layers, necessitating 90 hours of five-axis milling to get the right finish.

If you need to ask how much it all costs…