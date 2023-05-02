Aston Martin now making NEW parts for classic models like the DB4, DB5 and DB6

Aston Martin is now making new parts for classic cars, like the DB4, DB5 and DB6, including gearboxes, cylinder heads and engine blocks.

Car makers with a storied history – like Aston Martin and Jaguar – need their history to stay alive to drive their new car sales, but they have also been busy keeping their history alive by building ‘Continuation’ models of their most iconic cars.

In the last few years, we’ve seen Jaguar roll out continuation C-Types and XKSS models – amongst others – and Aston Martin has managed to deliver the DB5 Continuation and DB4 GT Zagato and DB5.

Clearly, a continuation car, however big the price tag, is not the same as an original, although – as far as possible – the continuation models are built using traditional build methods and original parts.

But ‘original’ parts for classic cars more than 50 years old are as rare as Hens Teeth, so with continuation models companies have had to create new parts from scratch, and in the case of Aston Martin that means – for the first time in decades – they can now supply previously unavailable major parts for classics.

That means entirely new engine blocks, cylinder heads, gearboxes and other major components can now be had for DB4, DB5, DB6 and certain V8 models from the 1960s and 1970s complete with documentation to support provenance.

Paul Spires, Aston Martin Works boss, said:

Working with the exceptional engineers both here and at Aston Martin’s Gaydon headquarters, key parts suppliers were tasked with developing these new components. The heritage department at gearbox supplier ZF, for instance, was invaluable in helping to recreate original specification gearboxes – making these parts available for the first time since the early 1970s.