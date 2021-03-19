Aston Martin PREVIEW what looks like a more hardcore version of the Vantage

What appears to be a more hardcore version of the Aston Martin Vantage is previewed in a teaser image by Aston Martin ahead of a reveal on 22 March.

There’s just a week to go before the 2021 Formula 1 Circus swings in to action in Bahrain, and it will see Aston Martin strutting its stuff in F1 for the first time since the 1950s, complete with multi-world champion Sebastian Vettel at the wheel.

So the arrival of a tease photo of a ‘new’ Aston Martin (above) due to be revealed on Monday (21 March 2021) makes us thinks the two are very likely linked.

The tease photo appears to be a more aggressive take on the Aston Martin Vantage, complete with bigger spoiler at the back, bigger air vents on the wings, new wheels and what looks to be a green paint job.

It all seems to add up to a limited edition Vantage to celebrate the return to F1 as a road-legal take on the Aston Martin Vantage safety car sharing duties this season with Mercedes.

That will probably mean, apart from the visual changes we can see above, some decent chassis tweaking and a hike in power to 528bhp from the Vantage’s AMG 4.0 litre turbo V8.

We’ll find out on Monday.