Aston Martin V12 Speedster – Aston Martin’s answer to the Bentley Bacalar REVEALED

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster arrives as a Q Division Speedster take on the Aston Martin Vantage with Aston’s 5.2 litre V12 producing 691bhp.

You get one British, ultra-exclusive, open-top, 12-cylinder Speedster-style, limited edition, stupid money car turn up – the Bentley Bacalar – and five minutes later you get another – the Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

Aston’s embarrassingly-named Q Division has created a roofless, windscreen-less Speedster take on the Aston Martin Vantage to tempt collectors with deep pockets, although at £765,000 the V12 Speedster is half the price of the Bentley Bacalar. And AML are making 12 times as many – 88 examples are planned – and, unlike the Bacalar, the V12 Speedster isn’t sold out.

The V12 Speedster gets the V12 engine you’ll find in the DB11, here good for 691bhp and 555lb/ft of torque, which should be enough to take the top of the head off even those with a good head of hair.

That V12 ICE is mated to a ZF 8-Speed auto ‘box with limited-slip diff and is good for a 3.5 second sprint to 62mph and a top speed of 186mph.

Matt Becker, Aston Martin Chief Engineer, said:

For raw, driving thrills the V12 Speedster is unparalleled, the fully open element of the car adding a new dimension to the experience. It engages on every level, delivering a precise, involving driving experience, with agility and poise backed by abundant power from Aston Martin’s twin-turbo 5.2-litre V12. Driving doesn’t get any purer than this.

If you have £765k to spare, the Aston Martin V12 Speedster is now available to order with first deliveries this time next year.