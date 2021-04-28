Aston Martin V12 Speedster now with historic DBR1 livery option

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster – Aston’s limited run V12 Speedster special – can now be optioned with a DBR1 livery makeover.

Just over a yer ago, Aston Martin revelead the V12 Speedster as a roofless, windscreen-less Speedster Special – a sort of Aston Martin version of the Bentley Bacalar – with 88 units planned and the first due to arrive about now.

But it seems that a limited run of just 88 cars still leaves room for a special edition within, so Aston are now offering the V12 Speedster in historic DBR1 livery.

It’s not a new idea – we’ve already seen a similar makeover for the Aston Martin DBS 59 – but the DBR1 is the stuff of AML folklore with just five cars built and a Le Mans win under its belt, and with a DBR1 selling for £17.5 million in 2017. So if you’re going to hang a ‘special’ on anything, the DBR1 is as good as it gets.

The V12 Speedster DBR1 comes with an Aston Martin Racing Green paint job, Clubsport White pinstripe and decals, a Satin Silver grille with Clubsport lipstick graphic, Conker saddle leather and Viridian Green technical textile/Caithness leather as well as a pair of Aston Martin Green helmets, solid silver wings badges, gloss carbon fibre and aluminium switchgear.

Sadly there isn’t a set of glorious wire wheels to match the original, instead you get Satin Black diamond turned 21″ alloys.

Aston say the still have a few build slots left, and although deliveries are a bit late they should start mid-summer.