Aston Martin V12 Speedster now with historic DBR1 livery option

Photo Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Spec and Aston Martin DBR1

Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Spec

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster – Aston’s limited run V12 Speedster special – can now be optioned with a DBR1 livery makeover.

Just over a yer ago, Aston Martin revelead the V12 Speedster as a roofless, windscreen-less Speedster Special – a sort of Aston Martin version of the Bentley Bacalar – with 88 units planned and the first due to arrive about now.

But it seems that a limited run of just 88 cars still leaves room for a special edition within, so Aston are now offering the V12 Speedster in historic DBR1 livery.

It’s not a new idea – we’ve already seen a similar makeover for the Aston Martin DBS 59 – but the DBR1 is the stuff of AML folklore with just five cars built and a Le Mans win under its belt, and with a DBR1 selling for £17.5 million in 2017. So if you’re going to hang a ‘special’ on anything, the DBR1 is as good as it gets.

The V12 Speedster DBR1 comes with an Aston Martin Racing Green paint job, Clubsport White pinstripe and decals, a Satin Silver grille with Clubsport lipstick graphic, Conker saddle leather and Viridian Green technical textile/Caithness leather as well as a pair of Aston Martin Green helmets, solid silver wings badges, gloss carbon fibre and aluminium switchgear.

Sadly there isn’t a set of glorious wire wheels to match the original, instead you get Satin Black diamond turned 21″ alloys.

Aston say the still have a few build slots left, and although deliveries are a bit late they should start mid-summer.

