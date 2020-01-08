Aston Martin V12 Speedster TEASED – Aston’s CC100 Concept coming to life

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster is on the way with a 690bhp V12 powering a two-seat open-top which looks set to be a new take on the Aston CC100 Concept.

Aston Martin are pinning their hopes for the future on the DBX SUV leaving Wales in droves, but they still need to keep their heritage in view to sprinkle fairy dust on the actual money-making cars. And what better way to do that than with an entirely impractical V12 Speedster?

Inspired by the Aston Martin CC100 Concept (below) – built to celebrate Aston Martin’s centenary in 2013 – and in honour of the 1959 DBR1 Le Mans-winning car, the Aston Martin V12 Speedster will be delivered in limited numbers – just 88 are being built – and at a price expected to be north of £750k.

For now we have to do with a tease – and the CC100’s inspiration – but Aston are happy to tell us the Speedster will be powered by their ubiquitous (for now) 5.2 litre V12 with 690bhp – a bit less than in the DBS Superleggera – and, we assume, underpinned by the DBS too.

AML boss Andy Palmer said:

The V12 Speedster we’re proud to confirm today once again showcases not only this great British brand’s ambition and ingenuity, but also celebrates our rich and unrivalled heritage. The 88 enthusiast drivers and collectors who secure the keys to these cars can be confident that in doing so, they are also securing an iconic new piece of Aston Martin history.

Aston has already opened order books for the V12 Speedster, with deliveries expected to start this time next year.