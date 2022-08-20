Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster RETURNS with 690bhp – and it’s sold out

The new Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster returns for a last hurrah boasting 690bhp, with just 249 cars being built and all sold out.

Sticking a big V12 in Aston Martin’s smallest car has always been a special event, and arguably more special when it’s a Roadster.

That happened a decade ago when Aston launched the V12 Vantage Roadster with 510bhp, and followed it up a couple of years later with the V12 Vantage S Roadster with a more fulsome 565bhp.

Now, following the arrival of the new V12 Vantage a couple of months ago, Aston is following up with a new V12 Vantage Roadster to complete the set and say farewell to the V12 as we move inexorably, and sadly, into an EV era.

Just like its tin-top sibling, the Roadster comes with Aston’s current 5.2-litre V12 delivering 690bhp and 555lb/ft of torque, good for 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds and on to 200mph, with tweaked eight-speed ZF ‘box sending power to the back wheels via a limited-slip diff.

Again, just like the coupe, there’s a tweaked carbon fibre front end, 40mm wider track and new exhaust, although the big spoiler at the back is an option on the Roadster.

Now rod on prices yet – although pushing on £300k is likely – with deliveries of the V12 Vantage Roadster starting before the end of the year. All 249 cars are already sold.