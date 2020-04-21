Aston Martin V12 Vantage Zagato and V12 Zagato Speedster TWINS celebrate Zagato’s Centenary – at a price

Zagato and Swiss firm R-Reforged are building a run of 19 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Zagato and V12 Zagato Speedster twins. They cost £2.1 million.

Back in the mists of time (well, 2011) Aston Martin revealed the V12 Zagato at Villa d’Este, a very beautiful Zagato take on the V12 Vantage to celebrate 50 years since the DB4GT Zagato, and it won best in show. So Aston turned it in to a limited run special of just 150 cars.

But however gorgeous the V12 Zagato was, AML couldn’t find enough buyers, and in the end the V12 Zagato was limited to just 101 cars.

That could explain the more modest target Swiss firm R-Reforged and Zagato have for a rebirth for the V12 Zagato, as they’re building just 19, although that’s 19 pairs as we now have Aston Martin V12 Vantage Zagato and V12 Zagato Speedster twins on offer, and they’re approved by Aston Martin.

You won’t be able to buy just the Coupe or just the Speedster, but for your £2.1 million you do get one of each, and you can have them in any combination of colours, materials and bits and bobs you want, with the cars being built from ‘sourced’ V12 Vantages at R-Reforged’s facility in Warwick.

Power comes from the V12 Vantages regular 5.9 litre V12, but it has had a tweak or three – an ECU fiddle, magnesium inlet manifold and titanium exhaust – to release an extra 85bhp to lift power to 600bhp.

R-Reforged and Zagato say most of the V12 Twins are already sold, despite each costing three times what the original V12 Zagato from Aston Martin cost (which itself was three times what a regular V12 Vantage cost at the time).

We guess they pitched the numbers just right.