Aston Martin Valhalla BACK with a 937bhp V8 Hybrid powertrain

The Aston Martin Valhalla mid-engined supercar makes a new appearance with an updated look and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain with a V8 and 937bhp.

It’s more than two years since the Aston Martin Valhalla first appeared as part of a trio of mid-engined Astons, promising a V6 Hybrid powertrain and an arrival in 2022.

But a lot has changed at Aston Martin so now, with AMG’s Tobias Moers in charge, the Valhall is back, looking a bit different and also sporting a new powertrain.

Instead of the V6 AML planned to build in house, the Valhalla now gets a hybrid powertrain using an AMG V8 producing 740bhp mated to a pair of electric motors for a total power output of 937bhp, enough, say Aston, for a 2.5-second dash to 62mph and on to 217mph, with power going through an eight-speed dual-clutch ‘box from Graziano complete with e-diff. Aston says the Valhalla can do around 10 miles on the batteries alone.

The styling of the Valhalla has been tweaked considerably since we first saw it, with lots of ‘Aero’ additions making it look more like the Valkyrie, a ram-air intake on the roof and vertical tailpipes, all built around a carbon tub with pushrod suspension at the front and multi-link at the back.

AML hasn’t released any images of the interior (they probably haven’t built it yet) but expect some home comforts rather than a stripped-out track car cabin.

But if you’re thinking of splashing the cash on the Valhall (it’ll be in the region of £600k) then you have a while to save – it’s probably still another two years away. Or you could opt for the, more powerful and similarly-conceived, Ferrari SF90 Stradale and save yourself a very large chunk of change.