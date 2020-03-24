Aston Martin Valhalla in-house V6 Hybrid engine details. Well, a few morsels of information

Aston Martin has revealed new details on the in-house V6 hybrid engine heading for the Valhalla and, it seems, other Aston Martin models.

We know Aston Martin is planning a V6 engine for the Valhalla, and other Astons, because they told us. More than a year ago.

There is a lot of sense for Aston Martin in building their own engines if they want to be taken seriously as a maker of extreme mid-engined cars, which seems to be the ambition, although it could be considered rather ambitious for a company not exactly making money hand over fist, even if they do now have a bit of a White Knight (which does feel remarkably like AML’s Groundhog Day continuing).

Now, in news that’s not exactly fulsome and revealing, AML tell us that their new electrified hybrid/plug-in hybrid 3.0 litre V6 will first arrive in the Valhalla in 2022, will come with a dry sump and a ‘Hot V’ structure (the turbos between the cylinder banks) and weigh under 200kg.

Aston aren’t telling us what its power output will be, although they do say it’ll be the most powerful in the Aston Martin range and its output will be “determined by the desired characteristics of each product it serves“. So it’s definitely not an engine reserved just for the Valhalla, and is probably a replacement for Aston’s ‘Ford’ V12 to be rolled out across Aston’s range in time.

Andy Palmer, AML boss, said:

Investing in your own powertrains is a tall order, but our team have risen to the challenge. Moving forward, this power unit will be integral to a lot of what we do and the first signs of what this engine will achieve are incredibly promising.

Let’s hope he’s right.

Aston Martin V6 Hybrid Engine Video