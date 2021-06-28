Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro revealed as Aston recycles its Le Mans Valkyrie

The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro finally arrives as a 40-run of Valkyries developed from Aston’s cancelled venture into Le Mans.

It was way back in 2017 we first saw the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro as Aston promised the arrival of a track-only Valkyrie.

Since then we’ve seen the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Track Performance Pack arrive for the road car, but now, finally, we get the actual, track-only, Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro revealed as a run of 40 cars – 15 up on the original plan – and with substantial changes to the original car.

Aston says the changes they have wrought to the original car far exceed what was originally planned, and it’s hard to argue against that.

With Aston’s, now cancelled, foray into Le Mans with the Valkyrie as the starting point, and no need to follow any road or race requirements, this is Valkyrie to the extreme.

The wheelbase has been extended by 38cm, track gets wider front and back and a new aerodynamic package extends the length by 26cm to deliver twice the downforce of the original.

Under the skin sits the road car’s 6.5-litre Cosworth V12, but it’s been stripped of its hybrid gubbins to save weight yet still delivers 1,000bhp and revs to 11,000rpm, with other weight-saving stuff including lightweight carbon fibre bodywork, perspex instead of glass and carbon suspension wishbones.

Production of the 40-run of Valkyrie AMR Pros will begin shortly, with first deliveries before the end of the year.