Aston Martin Valour – an ‘Old School’ Aston looking much like the Aston Martin Victor

The Aston Martin Valour arrives as a retro-inspired run of 110 cars, with styling much like the AML Victor, 715bhp and manual ‘box.

We’ve only recently seen the arrival of the Aston Martin DB12 as the future (well, until electrickery takes over) and now we get a new Aston Martin celebrating all things past and all things soon to be gone.

The Aston Martin Valour is the new Aston Martin in question, looking like a production take on 2020’s Aston Martin Victor, harking back to old-school Aston Martin Vantages and, according to Aston, is the last of an era with its 715bhp 5.2-litre V12 and manual ‘box.

Apart from the influences of the Victor – as well as the RHAM/1 ‘Muncher’ Le Mans car – in terms of how it looks, the Valour uses modern Aston bonded aluminium underpinnings rather than the One-77 basis of the Victor with its 7.3-litre V12.

Aston says the Valour has bespoke suspension, unique powertrain calibration, mechanical diff, improved stiffness, and Sport, Sport+ and Track drive modes.

Aston Martin Chairman, Lawrence Stroll, said:

Valour is a celebration of Aston Martin’s passion for driving and extraordinary heritage, but it is also emblematic of today’s vibrant and revitalised brand. A modern icon that fuses classic character with contemporary execution, Valour captures the essence of excitement and exclusivity that defines this storied automotive marque. A showcase for our world-class design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities, Valour is further proof of Aston Martin’s position as the driver’s champion and maker of the world’s most exciting, exclusive and desirable ultra-luxury high-performance cars.

No price or performance details for the Valour yet, but it’s going to be an old-school brute with prices for each of the 110 cars being built starting at over £1 million.