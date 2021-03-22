Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition – Aston’s Formula 1 Safety Car spawns a new Vantage

The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition arrives as a production take on Aston’s F1 safety car to sit at the top of the Vantage range. Costs from £142k.

Last Friday, Aston Martin teased a new Vantage model with a shadowy photo which looked like it was going to be a more hardcore take on the Vantage, perhaps influenced by Aston’s F1 safety car.

This morning, the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition is revealed and it’s exactly as expected – an F1 Safety car turned in to a production model with a bit more power and a raft of chassis and Aero tweaks.

Under the bonnet is the same 4.0 litre AMG V8 as ‘regular’ Vantages but with a small lift of 25bhp to 527bhp, and although torque remains unchanged at 505lb/ft Aston say it’s more sustained, and the eight-speed auto ‘box has quicker shifts too.

Changes have been made to the chassis too for a more focussed drive, with reinforcements at the front to stiffen things up, stiffer rear springs, upgraded dampers and steering offering more feedback.

As far as the stuff you actually see goes, there’s new 21″ alloys, an Aero Package said to increase downforce by 200kg (at top speed, admittedly), new grille and bits of carbon fibre, with the interior finished in black leather and grey Alcantara with contrast stripe and stitching.

The default paint job for the Vantage F1 is Aston Martin Racing Green, although Aston will flog you one in Black or White if you have an aversion to green, with both Satin and Gloss finishes available.

Now on sale, the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition can be had as a Coupe or Roadster with prices starting from £142,000. First customer deliveries are due in May.