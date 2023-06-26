Aston Martin will travel the electric future with Lucid EV tech

Aston Martin announces it will be using Lucid EV technology and batteries for its future EVs, but Mercedes will stay provide electric architectures.

It’s tough for small car makers to really have financial stability without a deep-pocketed parent company to provide economies of scale. And no other car company has proved that more than Aston Martin which has lurched from one financial mess to another throughout its life, even under what should have been the supportive umbrella of Ford for 15 years.

But under the latest ‘Stroll’ ownership, Aston Martin has a powerful supporter with shareholder Mercedes supplying engines, architectures and more. So you might have thought, as even car makers like AML are forced down the EV road, that they’d tap in to the Mercedes toy box to Aston-ify the goodies and deliver a new range of electric Aston Martins. But they’re not.

Instead, Aston is partnering with Lucid – makers of the bonkers Lucid Air saloon with up to 1200bhp – for powertrain and battery tech for its new all-electric platform.

Despite this new partnership, AML declares it will have no impact of their arrangement with Mercedes, with Lawrence Stroll saying:

Along with Mercedes-Benz, we now have two world-class suppliers to support the internal development and investments we are making to deliver our electrification strategy.

The first electric Aston Martin is due in 2025 following the launch of the Valhall Hybrid in 2024.