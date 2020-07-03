Aston Martin Works is SELLING the first Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation

Aston Martin Works has put the very first Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation, built in 2017, up for sale with just delivery mileage.

Back at the end of 2016, Aston Martin announced the production of the Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation, a limited run of just 25 units, each costing £1.5 million, as AML decided to joining the growing throng of storied car makers building ‘new’ versions of their historic cars.

The fact that the continuation run was more than three times the number of the DB4 GT Lightweights from period did feel a bit wrong, but, as far as we know, AML managed to flog all 25 cars.

But now AML, announce that the very first continuation car they built is going up for sale at Aston Martin Works, and it only has delivery miles. Whether that means it’s come back to AML from its original buyer or AML had planned on keeping it but now need every penny possible in the bank, we don’t know.

Aston Martin Works President, Paul Spires, said:

The DB4 GT Continuation series marked the start of an exciting and hugely successful period for the brand’s heritage. Painstakingly hand-built here at Aston Martin Works, the historic home of the brand since 1955, this particular car is special not only by virtue of being the first Continuation car built for a customer but also, today, for having such a low recorded mileage. I’m sure it will attract very significant interest from potential owners around the world, and I very much look forward to seeing how and where it begins it’s racing career in due course.

Aston Martin Works hasn’t told us how much they want for this first DB4 GT Continuation, but if you want to drive it you’ll not only need to fork out (we assume) at least the £1.5 million list price, but you’ll need your own track or ‘Estate’ too as it’s not road legal.