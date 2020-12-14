Audi A3 45 TFSI e S line Competition plug-in hybrid joins the A3 plug-in hybrid offerings

The Audi A3 45 TFSI e S line Competition plug-in hybrid arrives as a more powerful, sportier take on an A3 PHEV, with 242bhp and 37-mile range.

You wait ages for a plug-in hybrid Audi A3 to arrive (or not, as the case may be) and then you get two come along.

In October, Audi revealed the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e plug-in hybrid – using, pretty much, the underpinnings of the new Golf PHEV – good for 201bhp, a range of 41 miles and a 0-62mph of 7.6 seconds.

But on the basis that you can’t have too many A3 Plug-in hybrids, Audi are back with another, this time a sportier, and livelier, version with the succinctly-named Audi A3 45 TFSI e S line Competition plug-in hybrid moniker.

Audi say this new version broadens the A3 PHEV’s appeal without eroding the fundamental efficiency, although the extra power has cut the EV range down to 37 miles.

What you get to compensate is 242bhp and 295lb/ft of torque, enough to cut the 0-62mph down to 6.8 seconds and, because it manages to keep in the right tax bracket, a 10 per cent BIK rate. Which is its biggest USP.

A decent spec means Audi Virtual Cockpit, MMI Touch Infotainment, Climate, sports seats, leather, Audi Pre-Sense, Lane Departure and Turn and Swerve Assist.

There’s also a Black Styling Pack, Privacy Glass, 18″ graphite grey alloys, LED headlights and taillights and bigger brake callipers.

No prices yet for the A3 45 TFSI e S line Competition PHEV, which goes on sale in early 2021, but it will, clearly, be more than the £33k for the 40 TFSI e model.