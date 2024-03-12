Audi A3 Sportback and Saloon get a bit of a nip and tuck for 2024

The Audi A3 – Sportback and Saloon – get a bit of an update for 2024 with more aggressive looks and other minor tweaks.

We’ve got a new VW Golf, so as night follows day we’re now getting a new Audi A3 – VW’s ‘Posh’ Golf – with a range of minor updates for the A3 to try and keep it selling.

But despite Audi declaring this a ‘new’ model, it’s only minor cosmetic titivations in the main as Audi aims to make the A3 look more purposeful.

So there’s a new frameless grille sans chrome (chrome is so last year), new headlights with configurable DLRs which switch up the light signature you choose, new taillights and rear bumper with a diffuser (on S Line models).

Nothing really changes under the skin though, with the only engines available for now being a 148bhp 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol TFSI and a 148bhp 2.0-litre diesel TDI with auto ‘box, although more engines will follow including a plug-in hybrid later.

Inside, the A3 stays much the same too with minor tweaks including a bit of Piano Black trim, slimmer air vents, better Sound, titivated lighting and a new gear selector, with Audi also deciding to charge monthly subscriptions for stuff like high-beam assist. Hmmm.

Interestingly, there’s also a new A3 Streetwise with jacked-up suspension on offer, but it looks like Audi has no plans to bring it to the UK.

Pricing for the new Audi A3 will be revealed when it goes on sale next month (April 2024).