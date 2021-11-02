Audi A8 gets a mild titivate for 2022 and posh A8 Horch for China

The Audi A8 gets a mild update for 2022 with cosmetic tweaks, some new tech, a new S Line model and an A8 Horch for China.

The Audi A8, Audi’s answer to the Mercedes S Class and BMW 7 Series, gets a bit of a titivate for 2022 to try and keep it competitive against the newer S class, some four years since it arrived in its current guise.

But if you were expecting Audi to deliver big changes for the A8, you’re going to have to wait until the Grandsphere Concept turns into a production model in a few years time, and for now, it’s just a bit of a titivate for the A8.

Perhaps the most obvious change is the bigger grille and new wheel designs, but there’s also more paint options, the addition of A8 S Line models to add a bit of S8 sporty looks to the regular A8, matrix LED headlights and titivated rear OLDE lights.

Available in regular or long-wheelbase versions, the A8 comes with a choice of 282bhp 3.0-litre diesel or 335bhp 3.0-litre petrol, with the PHEV A8 delivering 442bhp and with a bigger 17.9kWh battery for better EV range. The S8, which gets the same updates, has a V8 with 563bhp.

Audi has also decided it needs a posher version of the A8 to compete with the S-Class Maybach models in China, so it’s rolled out the A8 L Horch (a badge from Audi’s past, just as the Maybach is for Mercedes) with much exterior chrome and titivation, plenty of ‘Horch’ badges, bespoke wheels, and diamond quilting inside.

The updated Audi A8 (but not the A8 Horch) goes on sale on 2 December 2021.