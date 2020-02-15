Audi e-tron 50: The ‘CHEAP’ electric Audi SUV goes on sale in the UK from £55,685

The Audi e-tron 50, Audi’s more affordable version of the electric e-tron SUV, goes on sale in the UK with prices starting at £55,685.

It’s a year since the new electric Audi e-tron went on sale in the UK, but that was the full-fat e-tron, complete with a 96kWh battery pack, 402bhp, 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds and a range of 241 miles.

Officially, the e-tron which went on sale last year was the Audi e-tron 55 – a ‘beneficiary’ of Audi’s unfathomable new naming nomenclature – leaving room below, and above, for other e-tron models. Like the Audi e-tron 50.

The Audi e-tron 50 was revealed back in the summer, but it’s now on sale in the UK, assuming Audi can find enough batteries to build it, and it costs from £55,685 – after we, the taxpayers, have stumped up £3,500.

The new e-tron 50 weighs in at 120kg less than the e-tron 55 – about the same as a rugby prop forward in the passenger seat – thanks, mainly, to the smaller battery pack Audi has given the e-tron 50.

That reduction in battery size from 96kWh to 71kWh delivers a range of around 190 miles – at least officially – and although it has the same two electric motors as the 55 it can only muster 308bhp, increasing the 0-62mph from 5.7 seconds to 7.0 seconds.

The headline price of £56,850 is for the entry-level Audi e-tron 50 Technik, but you can spend a chunk more. The e-tron 50 Sport will set you back £59,100, the e-tron 50 S Line £63,200 and the Launch Edition of the e-tron 50 £69,200.

That, of course, is before you explore Audi’s options list, like posh paint for £750, S Sport seats for £1,050, B&O Sound for £850 and much more.