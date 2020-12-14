Audi e-Tron GT – ‘Audi’s Porsche Taycan’ – goes in to production

The Audi e-Tron GT, Audi’s take on the electric Porsche Taycan, starts production in Germany despite not yet being officially revealed.

It’s just about two years since we saw the Audi e-Tron GT as a concept as Audi took the electric Porsche Taycan’s underpinnings and used them to build what looks like an A7 with e-Tron SUV styling cues.

You might have expected, as Audi made it clear the e-Tron GT was heading to production, that we might have had a reveal by now, but we haven’t.

What we have had is a tease for the e-Tron GT – and the confirmation there’ll be an e-Tron GT RS too – back in October, and now the e-Tron has gone in to production in Germany ahead of going on sale in spring 2021. But why no reveal yet?

It seems that’s because we’ve already seen what the e-Tron GT has to offer in the concept, with Audi saying the concept’s exterior was 99 per cent there and the interior 95 per cent. So you know what to expect.

Under the skin that expectation is for 4WD and 582bhp, a 90kWh battery, 200 miles of charge in 20 minutes (if you can find a suitable charger) and a 0-62mph of 3.5 seconds in the ‘regular’ e-Tron GT. But sitting above the e-Tron GT will be a GT RS, expected to come with the Taycan Turbo S’s 751bhp.

Expect more from Audi on the e-Tron GT very soon.