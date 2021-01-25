Audi e-Tron GT will be OFFICIALLY revealed on 9 February

The Audi e-Tron GT, Audi’s take on the Porsche Taycan, will finally be officially revealed on 9 February before going on sale in the UK.

It’s a couple of years since we first saw the Audi e-Tron as a concept, and although Audi’s electric e-Tron is already on sale, we’ve had no sign of a reveal of the production e-Tron GT. But that’s about to change.

To be fair, we knew the official reveal was close when Audi announced in December that e-Tron GT production has started, but now they’ve announced that it will get a reveal – albeit an on-line reveal thanks to Covid – on 9 February.

Perhaps one of the reasons Audi has taken so long to reveal the production version of the e-Tron GT is that we’ve pretty much seen what we’ll be getting with the concept, with Audi conceding the concept was ’99 per cent the production car’.

Expectations are that the standard e-Tron GT will come with 4WD and 582bhp from its electric motors, powered by a 90kWh battery and good for 62mph in 3.5 seconds.

But there will be an e-Tron GT RS too, although perhaps not at launch, which will be the Audi equivalent of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S – on which it’s based – and is likely to come with 750bhp.

Prices for the Audi e-Tron GT haven’t been revealed yet, but don’t expect to find much change from £100k.