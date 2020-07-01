Audi E-tron S and E-tron S Sportback ARRIVE as Audi’s electric SUVs go ‘Performance’

Audi’s electric e-tron and e-Tron and e-Tron Sportback get the ‘S’ treatment, delivering up to 496bhp from a trio of electric motors. Prices from £87k.

A couple of months ago Audi revealed details of new E-Tron S models on the way, promising more scintillating performance for the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback thanks to a trio of electric motors and up to 496bhp on offer.

That promise/tease now becomes reality with the arrival of both the e-Tron S and e-Tron S Sportback, heading fro the UK and costing, respectively, from £87,000 and £88,700. Which is not exactly bargain basement time.

Audi are claiming these e-Tron S models boast a world-firts trio of electric motors in a production car, with two at the back and one at the front, combing to deliver a ‘Peak’ of 496bhp and a whopping 718lb/ft of torque – although you only get that much for an eight second blast.

In regular mode only the rear motors work, but dial-up dynamic – or plant your right foot – and the front motor comes out to play too, as it does if there’s a hint of lost traction. Both models get a 95kWh battery and claimed range of 223/226 miles, almost 50 miles poorer than the e-Tron 55.

Audi has tweaked the suspension for the S models, and the brakes, added some aerodynamic wheelarch extensions and bolder bumpers, with the interior boasting Nappa Sports Seats and optional carbon fibre trim.

The new e-Tron S and e-Tron S Sportback go on sale in the UK later in the summer.