Audi Grandsphere Concept previews an electric, upmarket, autonomous Audi A8 for 2025

The Audi Grandspehere Concept is revealed as an electric, autonomous, four-door GT which will become the next Audi A8 in 2025.

Last month we saw the Audi Skysphere Concept as a brought-to-life ‘Transformer’ car, able to be both a GT and a Sports car by changing its length to suit. All very ‘Concept’.

Now we get another new concept from Audi – the Audi Grandsphere Concept – which is rather more conventional than the Skysphere and gives a good idea of what an electric Audi A8 for 2025 will offer.

But despite Audi saying they’ve designed the Grandsphere from the inside out, it’s hard not to notice that its design appears to be very much an ‘ICE’ design, with its long bonnet and four-door Coupe GT looks, rather than something more progressive with new proportions.

It’s big too – bigger than even the LWB A8 – and comes with suicide doors, 23″ wheels, a big rear overhang and lights at the back that look like they’ve been borrowed from a Jaguar F-Type

That inside out approach delivers a cabin designed to be a first-class lounge, with driver controls disappearing for autonomous driving, a ‘screen’ spanning the whole width of the dash – and looking like wood, but made from recycled material – projects anything you need, a bench in the back and even a pot plant. Yes, a pot plant.

Underpinning the concept, at least in theory, is the PPE Platform for EVs developed with Porsche, complete with a huge 120kWh battery pack powering motors front and back and delivering 711bhp and 708lb/ft of torque. Which, if you don’t use the performance – 0-62mph in 4.0 seconds – will manage 466 miles on a full charge.

Director of Audi UK Andrew Doyle, said:

The Grandsphere concept is a clear signal of intent from Audi as to where we are heading with our electrification strategy. A glimpse of how we plan to rethink and reshape the future of the luxury segment, the Grandsphere blends cutting edge technology with our next-generation design language to create a truly exciting vision of what’s to come.