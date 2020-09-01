Audi Q2 gets a bit of a makeover with refreshed looks and tech updates

The Audi Q2 gets a bit of a makeover with minor styling tweaks and improved technology to keep it appealing four years after it launched.

It’s four years since the Audi Q2 debuted, so it’s time for a bit of a mid-cycle refresh for Audi’s smallest SUV, following a similar raft of updates for the larger Q5 a couple of months ago.

It’s pretty much a standard facelift update for the Q2, with a new, slightly lower, grille making the Q2 look a bit wider and complete with a new polygon motif that’s mimicked in the new diffuser at the back, new air intakes and a bit of Rally Quattro goodness from slits between the bonnet and grille on more expensive models.

New LED lights are now standard (with Matric LED an option on the expensive Vorsprung models), with the interior treated to new gear lever, redesigned air vents and more adjustable front seats, with Sport, S Line and Black Edition models getting a 12.3″ instrument display and 8.3″ infotainment as well as a set of sports seats. There’s also Audi’s latest MMI Nav Plus.

The Black Edition model does what it says on the tin but it also gets 19″ alloys, and the range-topping Vorsprung comes with adaptive sports suspension, extra safety stuff, Adaptive Cruise and rear-view camera.

There are engine options to come, but if you want the updated Q2 in quick sticks the only option is the 1.5 litre turbo petrol with 148bhp, available from October from £23,500.