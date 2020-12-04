Audi Q3 plug-in hybrid ARRIVES to take on PHEVs like the BMW X1, Volvo XC40 and Mercedes GLA

The Audi Q3 45 TFSI e and Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e arrive as new Plug-in hybrid variants of Audi’s compact SUV range.

Audi’s quest to add plug-in hybrid variants across its vast range of models continues with the arrival of plug-in variants of the compact Q3 SUV – the Q3 45 TFSI e and Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e – essentially using the powertrain you already find in the new Volkswagen Golf GTE to power the Q3.

That means the Q3 gets a four cylinder 1.4 litre petrol engine and 85kW electric motor combining to deliver 242bhp and 295lb/ft of torque, enough for 0-62mph in 7.3 seconds, a range of 31 miles as an EV (less in the real world), a 13kWh battery and probably a 10 per cent BIK rate. Which helps.

The Q3 plug-in hybrid is the first compact ‘premium’ PHEV from Audi, and it will take on POHEVS like the BMW X1, Volvo XC40 and Mercedes GLA, with a choice of both regular and Sportback body and a range of four trim options.

Trim options for the Q3 PHEV are Technik, S line, Black Edition and Vorsprung (although you can’t have Technik trim on the Sportback), with all models except the Vorsprung getting ‘comfort’ suspension (the Vorsprung gets electronically-controlled suspension with adaptive damping).

The new Audi Q3 PHEVs will go on sale in the UK in spring 2021, by which time Audi will have decided how much to charge you.