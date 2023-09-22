Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback UPGRADED with improved performance and range

The Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback have been upgraded with three improved powertrains, improved efficiency and greater range.

It’s a bit over two years since Audi’s Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback arrived as Audi’s take on the VW ID.4 and ID.5, since when Audi has added a 4WD option. And now it’s time for a full range upgrade.

Audi now offers three powertrain options for the Q4 e-tron with new permanently synchronous motors powered by an 82kWh battery.

The entry-level e-tron 45 replaces the outgoing ’40’ with an 82bhp boost in power for 282bhp heading for the rear wheels, hitting 62mph in 6.7 seconds and range improved to 339 miles with 135kW charging.

Sitting above the entry-level RWD Q4 e-tron is a pair of AWD models with either 222bhp or 334bhp – good for 0-62mph in 6.6 and 4.6 seconds respectively – and with a higher charging rate of 175kW.

Audi says the improvement in performance and range is not only down to the new motors, but to improved thermal management with new pre and post-conditioning.

In addition to the improved motors and efficiency, Audi has also tweaked the suspension in both standard and sports specs, with sports 15mm lower and an optional adaptive option.

The upgraded Q4 e-tron is available in Sport, S-Line and Black Edition trims with prices starting at £49,915 for the Q4 e-tron Sport 45 and rising to £62,595 for the Q4 Sportback e-tron Black Edition 55 quattro.

On sale in the UK from 26 September.