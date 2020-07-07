Audi Q4 E-tron Sportback Concept ARRIVES before Audi has a chance to reveal its new electric Sportback

The Audi Q4 E-tron Sportback Concept is due to be revealed later today, but it arrives early as Audi’s new Sportback electric concept leaks out.

It’s more than a year since the Audi Q4 e-tron Concept was revealed as a concept for a new, smaller, electric SUV from Audi, but it’s yet to go in to production.

But despite the Q4 e-tron not yet making the production line, Audi is back with another take on the same formula – the Audi Q4 E-tron Sportback Concept.

Due to be revealed this evening online by Audi, their powder has been dampened somewhat by the leaking of photo of the Sportback version on Instagram (see below).

What we get is exactly what you’d expect, with the Q4 e-tron Concept garnering a new sloping roof to cut interior headroom and enable Audi to charge more. Yes, despite endless iterations of SUV coupes now in showrooms, we still don’t get it.

Sitting on the new VW MEB platform that will underpin everything from the VW ID.3 to a new electric Ford, it seems likely the Q4 e-tron Sportback will be underpinned by the same electric powertrain as the Q4 e-tron, which means an 82kWh battery pack powering a pair of electric motors, one at the front and one at the back, good for 302bhp and 339lb/ft of torque. Audi claim a range of 280 miles for the Q4 e-tron and a 0-62mph of 6.3 seconds.

When will the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback, and the Q4 e-tron, arrive in production guise? Probably not for a year.

Audi Q4 E-tron Sportback Concept Leak on Instagram

