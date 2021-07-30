Audi Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron and Q4 45 e-tron quattro bring more range and new 4WD option to the Q4 e-tron

Audi extends the new Q4 e-tron range with the Q4 45 e-tron quattro bringing 4WD and the Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron offering increased range.

It’s three months since the electric Audi Q4 e-tron arrived as Audi’s take on the VW I.D. 4, and Audi are already extending the range of Q4 offerings.

I you’re looking for the longest range possible from the Q4, then it’s the new Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron you need.

The Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron is powered by a 201bhp electric motor at the back and is good for an official range of 331 miles, which Audi says is the longest range on offer in a Q4.

If you want a bit more power and quattro 4WD, and don’t want to spend out on the £65,070 Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro Vorsprung, there’s now the Q4 45 e-tron quattro with an electric motor front and back with a total output of 261bhp and good for 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds. It comes with a 77kWh battery, good for range of up to 304 miles.

We don’t have UK prices yet for the new Q4 45 e-tron quattro or Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron, but in Germany the prices translate as around £42k for the Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron and £43.5k for the Q4 45 e-tron quattro.

We’ll update when we get official UK prices.