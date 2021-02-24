Audi Q5, A6, and A7 plug-in hybrids get BIGGER battery for more EV range

The Audi Q5, A6, and A7 plug-in hybrids get a new 17.9kWh battery pack which improves EV range, with up to 45 miles possible.

The plug-in hybrid is often decried by EV anoraks as a pointless and complicated route to electric driving. But, for many of us, it’s a very sensible route to go, offering EV driving for local trips and a reassuring ICE for longer trips. And PHEVs are a chunk less to buy than an equivalent EV.

Of course, PHEVs only work if you’re sensible and plug-in every night (or when out and about), but if you do they really do work.

So the news from Audi that they’ve upped the battery capacity of the Audi Q5 TFSI e, Audi Q5 Sportback TFSI e A6 Saloon, A6 Avant, and A7 Sportback from the current 14.1kWh to 17.9kWh – and without the battery taking up more space – is good news, especially as it improves EV range to 45 miles. More than enough for most daily use.

Audi has also added an additional Charge Mode’ to the EV, Auto, and Hold options already available which uses the ICE to charge the battery if you know you’ll need charge before you have chance to plug in.

Also in the improved PHEV list from Audi is a new Audi A6 Avant 50 TFSI e quattro aimed at business users and offering a 2.0 litre TFSI petrol engine and electric motor combination good for 295bhp.