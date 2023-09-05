Audi Q8 and SQ8 get a bit of a half-hearted facelift

The Audi Q8 and SQ8 get a bit of a facelift as Audi tries to keep its ICE range-topper relevant. But it’s mostly mild cosmetic updates.

It’s five years since Audi decided that the Q7 needed a Coupe SUV sibling to go head-to-head with cars like the BMW X6, but decided Q7 Coupe didn’t sound appealing enough so the Audi Q8 was born as a range-topping SUV.

Since then, PHEV versions of the Q8 have come and gone, we’ve had an electric Q8 e-Tron as a successor to the Audi e-Tron and now, finally, the original Q8 gets a bit of a titivate.

But before you get too excited, and despite five years since it’s arrival, the updates for the Q8 are minor and feel half-hearted, with no PHEV versions and the same bunch of ICE options already available.

That means a 282bhp diesel V6 in the 50 TDI, a 335bhp petrol V6 in the 55 TFSI and a petrol V8 with 500bhp in the SQ8.

Updates to the looks are very modest with a revised grille, LED headlights (Matrix an option), wheels up to 23″, and titivated taillights, with the SQ8 getting a new lip spoiler, tweaked rear diffuser and honeycomb inserts at the front.

Inside, there are more Apps to play with and third-party Apps (like Spotify) can be downloaded, and a rear-view camera, keyless, auto high beam and park assist are all standard kit.

On sale in October, there are no prices yet for the updated Audi Q8, but don’t be surprised if prices start with an ‘8’.