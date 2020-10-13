Audi Q8 Plug-in HYBRID arrives as the Q8 55 TFSI e quattro and Q8 60 TFSI e quattro

The Audi Q8 plug-in hybrid arrives in 55 TFSI and 60 TFSI variants with up to 455bhp and prices starting at £73,860.

Audi has been busy delivering plug-in hybrid variants of its cars to reduce, at ;least officially, CO2 emissions and keep on the right side of regulations. And now we get the seventh, and latest, PHEV from Audi as the Q8 goes plug-in.

Audi says the Q8 PHEV plugs the last gap in the Q8, with a choice of two plug-in hybrid powertrains, 55 TFSI and 60 TFSI.

Both options use Audi’s V6 3.0 litre petrol with 335bhp and an electric motor housed in the eight-speed tiptronic ‘box good for 132bhp and powered by a 17.8kWH battery pack.

In the less powerful of the two Q8 PHEVs – the 55 TFSI – you get to play with a usable 376bhp, enough for 0-62mph in 5.8 seconds and official economy of 100mpg.

The Q8 Competition 60 TFSI e quattro can deliver up to 455bhp and 516lb/ft of torque, cutting 0.4s off the 0-62mph of the ’55’, but gets a slightly lower official economy of 97mpg. Not that you’ll ever see an average of even 30 per cent of that.

Director of Audi UK, Andrew Doyle, said:

Cruising on air suspension in the upscale surroundings of the new Q8 TFSI e accompanied only by the distant purr of its electric motor is a true golden moment, but also a green one that can be enjoyed for the entire duration of many commutes, eliminating exhaust emissions from numerous journeys. Factor in the V6 engine providing the luxury of abundant power and the convenience of a far-reaching driving range in hybrid mode and you have an SUV that really appeals on every level.

On sale later this month, the Q8 55 TFSI e quattro costs from £73,860 and the Q8 60 TFSI e quattro costs from £85,760.